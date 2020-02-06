South Africa

KZN premier wants urgent meeting with SAA over cancelled Durban routes

06 February 2020 - 20:58 By TimesLIVE
SAA has cancelled some international and local flights.
Image: SAA

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday said he wanted an “urgent meeting” with SAA over its decision to cut flights to Durban.

On Thursday. the embattled airline said it was cutting several local and international routes, including to Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London. It was also reducing flights to Cape Town.

In a statement, Zikalala's office said he would write to national government and other key stakeholders to request the facilitation of an engagement with the provincial government and SAA.

“The province is concerned about the economic pain and suffering this decision may cause on the provincial economy and jobs.

“While we understand SAA is facing financial difficulties and is in business rescue, which implies that it needs to streamline some of its operations, we feel they are making cuts in the wrong places. Durban's King Shaka International Airport has repeatedly been named SA's fastest growing airport, for example.

“The decision to terminate this vital route — without any consultation with the KZN provincial government — amounts to economic sabotage of our province by our national carrier. We are working round the clock to put KZN on the regional economic map and we need SAA to be on the same page,” said Zikalala.

