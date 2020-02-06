South Africa

Lack of student digs dominates social media in wake of UWC protests

06 February 2020 - 15:39 By Cebelihle Bhengu
UWC students protested over accommodation issues at the university on Thursday, causing class disruptions and backing up traffic.
UWC students protested over accommodation issues at the university on Thursday, causing class disruptions and backing up traffic.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The ongoing protests at the University of Western Cape saw scores flood social media to respond to issues concerning funding and insufficient accommodation.

Student Zeke Werely told SowetanLIVE that black students were mostly affected by lack of funding and accommodation. 

“These are common issues that arise every year. Some of our students were forced to pay a R4,000 registration fee because the institutions refused to do a financial bulk clearance as per orders of the minister of higher education. There is no accommodation for students who find themselves in dire situations.”

The protests began in October last year, with private accommodation provider South Point at the centre of the students' concerns.

South Point reportedly entered into negotiations with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology to house some of its students, a move which UWC students feared would compromise their accommodation requirements.

At the time, UWC told TimesLIVE it was in talks with South Point to ensure that none of its students would be without accommodation in 2020.

This is what tweeps had to say:

MORE

POLL | Violent student protests – what are the other options?

Students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal are protesting over historic debt
News
7 hours ago

Fiery protests spread to embattled UKZN's Pietermaritzburg campus

A guardhouse and a kitchen went up in flames on Monday night
News
2 days ago

Protest-gripped UKZN calls off all lectures this week

The embattled University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended lectures at all its campuses on Tuesday following a wave of fiery protests.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  2. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  3. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for ... South Africa
  5. Cape Town student 'missing' after leaving home for varsity registration South Africa

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X