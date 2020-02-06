Lack of student digs dominates social media in wake of UWC protests
The ongoing protests at the University of Western Cape saw scores flood social media to respond to issues concerning funding and insufficient accommodation.
Student Zeke Werely told SowetanLIVE that black students were mostly affected by lack of funding and accommodation.
“These are common issues that arise every year. Some of our students were forced to pay a R4,000 registration fee because the institutions refused to do a financial bulk clearance as per orders of the minister of higher education. There is no accommodation for students who find themselves in dire situations.”
The protests began in October last year, with private accommodation provider South Point at the centre of the students' concerns.
South Point reportedly entered into negotiations with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology to house some of its students, a move which UWC students feared would compromise their accommodation requirements.
At the time, UWC told TimesLIVE it was in talks with South Point to ensure that none of its students would be without accommodation in 2020.
This is what tweeps had to say:
#UWCShutdown, so sad. I remember how a private construction company saw an opportunity and build on UWC's own land for student accommodation. Still do not know who benefitted, but I'm sure it wasn't students.— Tlou (@RamelaMP) February 5, 2020
A vast majority of universities this includes @UKZN and @uwc are on a shutdown due to accomodation crisis. The struggle for land and it's significance thereof is evident in these two institutions.#UKZNshutdwn#UWCShutdown— unyokoMakwedini (@Azania_msutukaz) February 5, 2020
Over 7000 students are not cleared to register as of date not only that, 800 students were left homeless due to failure opt secure accommodation. The university accepts 4500+ first years and only 691 are provided with Accomodation, leaving the rest homeless.— Dineo WaMutsonga Mhlongo (@TheRealDineoC) February 5, 2020
#UWCShutdown
#UWCSHUTDOWN— Aseza Zanokuhle Mayaphi (@AsezaZanokuhleM) February 4, 2020
ACCOMMODATION IS LAND
IMPLEMENT N+1 AND N+2#ShutdownUWC pic.twitter.com/7Cv2kOkuqs
When is corporate SA going to start building free student accommodation!?????? #UWCshutdown— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) February 5, 2020
#UWCShutdown So u work hard at high school to get jas marks. U know what u wanna do with ur future & your excited af. U secure funding, you register. U leave ur family 1000s of kms away and u must sleep in a hall? Then some NAIERS have the audacity to talk kak about protests.FOH— Kante Blank (@LlePi3) February 5, 2020
#UWCShutdown (Students marched across campus calling for historic debts to be cleared and for the university to provide student housing. UWC has suspended academic activities for the week.)— JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) February 5, 2020
My parents couldn't send me to university. I worked and studied through USA. I'm Grateful. pic.twitter.com/p0734VURYo
sbwl accommodation and clearance for my fellow students #UWCShutdown— k (@unknownkeryn) February 5, 2020
Someone on Facebook said "UWC has some of the smartest students, qualified lectures and best faculties in SA and then there's UWC management" and I couldn't agree more, UWC management needs to be reshuffled. I've never come across such arrogant people! #UWCShutdown— Mazaleni (@Buhlejwarha) February 5, 2020