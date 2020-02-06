South Africa

PE businessman bitten by Cape cobra after opening desk drawer

06 February 2020 - 15:29 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A Cape cobra bit Johan Germeshuizen. Stock image.
A Cape cobra bit Johan Germeshuizen. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Nico Smit

An Eastern Cape businessman is in ICU at a Port Elizabeth hospital after being bitten by a Cape cobra at his office.

The snake bit Johan Germeshuizen when he opened his desk’s drawer at his office at Awie Van Den Berg Construction Enterprises.

His sister, Thelina Geater, said the snake bit him on his finger.

The incident happened about 5pm on Monday.

Geater said he was stabilised at a hospital in Graaff-Reinet before being moved to Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

“His condition is stable but still critical.”

MORE

Black mamba closes down KZN school

A slithery "pupil" did not make any friends on the first day of school on Wednesday, instead prompting the principal to call the police.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | The moments before 2m black mamba is captured in a KZN chicken coop

A two-metre black mamba was removed from a chicken coop in Canelands, north of Durban, on Thursday
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  2. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  3. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for ... South Africa
  5. Cape Town student 'missing' after leaving home for varsity registration South Africa

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X