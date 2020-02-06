POLL | Violent student protests – what are the other options?

During protests that erupted across its Westville, Pietermaritzburg and Howard College campuses this week, students set alight a number of the institution's structures.

UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick told TimesLIVE that the decision to suspend classes was taken “in the best interests of the university”.

To avoid further damage from the violent protests, Bodrick said risk management services (RMS), public order policing, SAPS and emergency services were deployed on Tuesday to ensure safety and arrests of perpetrators.