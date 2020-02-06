POLL | Violent student protests – what are the other options?
Lectures at the University of KwaZulu-Natal remain suspended until Monday, February 10, as violent protests over historic debt continue.
UKZN requires students to pay 15% of their previous debt to be eligible to register for the 2020 academic year.
During protests that erupted across its Westville, Pietermaritzburg and Howard College campuses this week, students set alight a number of the institution's structures.
UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick told TimesLIVE that the decision to suspend classes was taken “in the best interests of the university”.
To avoid further damage from the violent protests, Bodrick said risk management services (RMS), public order policing, SAPS and emergency services were deployed on Tuesday to ensure safety and arrests of perpetrators.