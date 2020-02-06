'Rape suspect' cornered, stabbed and burnt in mob justice attack

South Africa

Police condemned an act of mob justice in which a man accused of rape was assaulted and set on fire.
Image: 123RF/OXANA BERNATSKAYA

A 35-year-old man was attacked and set on fire by a mob after being accused of raping a woman in Mandiwana Village, Limpopo.

The man allegedly entered the house of the 24-year-old victim in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “The victim later spotted the alleged rapist in the same area and immediately alerted community members,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

The suspect was hunted down, attacked with various objects and set alight.

“The police were alerted about the incident and responded quickly together with medical emergency services. When they arrived at the scene, they found the burnt body of the suspect. The crowd had dispersed,” he said.   

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident.

“The police will continue to deal harshly with members of the community who are still continuing to participate in these irresponsible acts,” said Ledwaba.

He instructed a special task team to track down the suspects.

