South Africa

SAHRC promises to look into Glynnis Breytenbach's 'problem'

06 February 2020 - 06:00 By ERNEST MABUZA
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach has urged the SA Human Rights Commission to look into "government failures" such as water shortages.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The SA Human Rights Commission  (SAHRC) said on Wednesday that it would respond to complaints by DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach that the commission was not fulfilling its role.

In an opinion piece titled "The problem with the SAHRC", Breytenbach claimed the commission’s sensation-seeking in prominent cases came at the expense of a crucial component of its mandate, which had been almost entirely neglected.

“This role is to monitor and advise government on the implementation of socio-economic rights countrywide, especially those where government failures violate basic human rights,” said Breytenbach.

