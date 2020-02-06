South Africa

Two injured as ceiling collapses at Somerset Mall

IAVAN PIJOOS
Somerset Mall, after part of the ceiling bulkhead collapsed.
Image: ER24

Two people were injured when part of the ceiling collapsed at Somerset Mall in the Western Cape early on Thursday.

Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said emergency services responded to the incident just after 9am. Carelse said a section of the ceiling, measuring about 50m, had collapsed.

He said a woman and a man were injured and were treated on the scene by paramedics.

The area was cornered off.

One person was injured when part of the roof at the mall collapsed in 2018.

Somerset Mall spokesperson Wiedaad Adams confirmed that part of the ceiling bulkhead had collapsed. Adams said there was no structural damage to any section of the roof.

“The relevant consultants and professional team were called immediately and this area has been cordoned off and cleaning has commenced.

“A similar incident occurred on August 5 2018 after which a full audit and due diligence was conducted of the affected area including the surrounding mall ceiling and bulkhead structures. As advised by our consultants, remedial action was taken at the time with no further concerns being identified.”

Adams said an investigation into the incident was under way.

“Engineers and our professional ceiling consultants are busy with urgent investigations to determine the cause of this partial ceiling collapse.

“We would like to assure our customers that the safety and security of all shoppers and tenants is of paramount importance.”

