South Africa

Two suspected coronavirus cases in KZN – but yet to be confirmed by lab tests

06 February 2020 - 18:56 By Suthentira Govender
The KwaZulu-Natal department of health says there are two suspected cases of the deadly virus detected in KwaZulu-Natal
The KwaZulu-Natal department of health says there are two suspected cases of the deadly virus detected in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Two suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus have been detected in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial health department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi confirmed the two suspected cases on Thursday evening, but stressed that there was no laboratory confirmation of the cases.

“At the moment, there is no laboratory confirmation of the virus for the above-mentioned cases.”

Nkosi said one case was being handled at a state facility, while the other was being managed by a private hospital in Durban.

“The department is monitoring the treatment and management of these patients quite closely.”

Members of the public will be duly notified of any new developments.”

Nkosi appealed for calm and asked that the public not be misled by false statements doing the rounds on social media.

The national health department referred TimesLIVE to their counterparts in KZN.

MORE

Tokyo Olympic boss 'extremely worried' about deadly coronavirus

The chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympics admitted Wednesday that organisers are "extremely worried" about the possible effect of the deadly ...
Sport
1 day ago

Infant tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth

A baby in China's epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reported ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | How Africa plans to stay free of the coronavirus

The WHO's Dr Michel Yao sheds light on the situation in Africa and the steps the continent is taking to prepare for the virus.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  2. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  3. IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for ... South Africa
  4. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa
  5. Cape Town student 'missing' after leaving home for varsity registration South Africa

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X