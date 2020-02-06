South Africa

'Ubaba is showing us the middle finger': Twitter responds to Jacob Zuma's rifle picture

06 February 2020 - 09:39 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A warrant of arrest has been issued for former president Jacob Zuma.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

Jacob Zuma has Twitter in a frenzy as scores weigh in on a picture he shared on Wednesday evening. It features the former president aiming what appears to be a hunting rifle.

On Tuesday, Zuma was expected to appear before the Pietermaritzburg high court, but  his lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, presented a “sick note”, saying the former president was unable to attend because he was receiving medical attention, TimesLIVE reported.

Zuma's court appearance was in connection with fraud and corruption charges relating to the controversial arms deal with arms manufacturing company Thales. 

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) instructed the court to issue a warrant of arrest for Zuma as his “sick note” was deemed unsatisfactory. Judge Dhaya Pillay said the note was inadmissible due to inconsistencies.

The former president's son, Edward Zuma, told eNCA on Thursday that he bought Zuma the rifle and denied that his father was sending a message by posting it.

“That is a hunting rifle which was bought by myself. The picture was taken two years ago.”

These are the views shared on Twitter:

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued the warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma on February 5 2020, after Zuma's legal team applied for him to be absent from his corruption trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court on “medical” grounds.TimesLIVE reported that the warrant was stayed until May 6 2020, when Zuma's criminal matter is expected back in court.

MORE

WATCH | Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued a warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, after the former president's legal team applied for him to be absent from ...
News
22 hours ago

Warrant of arrest was issued for Jacob Zuma out of hatred, says son Edward

Edward Zuma, the eldest son of former president Jacob Zuma, on Wednesday slammed the Pietermaritzburg High Court for issuing a warrant of arrest for ...
News
18 hours ago

Warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma: judge says sick note inadmissible

A warrant of arrest has been issued for former president Jacob Zuma until his next court date.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  2. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  3. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for ... South Africa
  5. Cape Town student 'missing' after leaving home for varsity registration South Africa

Latest Videos

Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
X