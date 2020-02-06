WATCH | ‘Police forced me to confess’: Schoolgirl accused of snatching baby tells court

“Four detectives were interrogating me throughout the day I was arrested. The detectives said if I admit I took the baby they would make sure I would get bail and walk free. All I wanted to do was go home so I wrote the confession they wanted. The detectives told me what to write.”

This was the testimony of 18-year-old Karabo Tau, the Cape Town high school pupil who is accused of kidnapping a two-month-old twin from Khayelitsha on January 16 2020.

The Claremont High pupil took the stand on Thursday for the first time during her bail hearing at Bellville magistrate’s court.

“The detectives told me I should say I was forced by foreign nationals to steal the baby,” said Tau as a packed courtroom listened in. “I was scared of going to prison so I gave them two names of foreign nationals I knew and that I handed the baby over to the foreign nationals.”

One of the foreign national's name’s she gave police was Ely Kibunda, a friend of the accused. Kibunda has also been arrested in connection with the abduction of the baby and is now in custody.