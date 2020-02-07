Bantu Holomisa to Angela Merkel: 'Send German engineers to fix Eskom'

On Thursday, the embattled utility announced that it would continue to implement stage 2 load-shedding due to shortage of capacity and high demand.

Eskom added that power cuts would continue for 18 more months while it sets about doing urgent maintenance on its ageing power plants.

“Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,567MW as at 6am this morning [Friday]. Critical maintenance is being done on units that are currently on planned outages, as well as some of those on unplanned outages, to ensure timeous return to service.”