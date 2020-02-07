Carcass trap set for lion loose in northern KZN

An animal carcass is being used to lure in a male lion on the loose near Dundee in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

KZN Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said they had acquired the services of a professional hunter to help track down the predator and set up a trap on Thursday.

"By Thursday afternoon, it had not taken the bait but we remain hopeful. It comes from the bush and goes through to the farms in the area," Mntambo said.

Mntambo said they suspect that the lion was one of two which escaped last year.