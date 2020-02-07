Families living in classrooms as 'caretakers' spark uproar

Three families have turned unused classrooms at a Mamelodi public school into their home in an effort to prevent burglaries.

This move has apparently kept criminals at bay and helped to prevent break-ins which had rocked the Vlakfontein Secondary School in Mamelodi West, east of Pretoria, for years.

The arrangement has, however, led to an uproar as Cosas and the EFF are accusing the principal of being behind the decision. They alleged he was making money out of tenants.

Cosas zonal chairperson in Mamelodi, Keletso Thontsibe, said: “I want clarity on the procedure the school used to place tenants there because it is not safe for the pupils.”

EFF councillor Grace Selaule said: “It is not safe for the pupils at school. As an organisation we will fight it and if it comes to the push we will go to court.”

When Sowetan visited the school on Thursday, the three classrooms, which were locked as the tenants had gone to work, stood out as they were fitted with curtains and two had satellite TV dishes.