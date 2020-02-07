South Africa

KZN Hawks find drugs worth R20m in container 'from China'

07 February 2020 - 13:07 By Orrin Singh
Members of the Hawks during the drug bust in Prospecton on Wednesday.
Members of the Hawks during the drug bust in Prospecton on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal made a major breakthrough when they uncovered a container full of drugs in Prospecton, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

The bust is believed to have taken place on Avenue East Street. 

Provincial Hawks communications officer Andrea Naicker confirmed the incident and said drugs with a street value of about R20m were recovered from a container which had been “red flagged". She said the container was believed to be from China. 

“Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made yet," said Naicker. 

Hawks nab cellphone tower battery thieves in stolen vehicle on KZN highway

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday nabbed three men on the N2 near Port Shepstone, who were allegedly transporting cellphone network batteries in ...
News
1 day ago

Sandra Munsamy's 'kidnappers' demand showers and exercise at maximum security prison

The four men accused of kidnapping Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy claim they have been denied showers and exercise at the maximum security ...
News
1 week ago

Alleged R500m KZN pyramid scheme scam artists in custody

The founder and director of a Pietermaritzburg-based investment company, who allegedly swindled about R500m from investors, appeared in court on ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for ... South Africa
  2. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa
  3. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  4. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  5. Two 'suspected' cases of coronavirus in KZN have been 'dispelled': KZN health South Africa

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X