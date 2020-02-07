South Africa

PODCAST | Slaughter of innocence: Flippie Venter's story

07 February 2020 - 14:18 By Nicole Engelbrecht
In 2004, Flippie Venter was on a peacekeeping mission in Burundi when he was arrested and charged with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old sex worker.

He was released on bail and returned to South Africa into the waiting arms of his family. His wife, kept in the dark about the true evidence against him, continued to support him for 18 months while he awaited trial.

In 2006, Flippie began to realise that, should he be found guilty, he would likely lose his wife and two small children. Unable to accept this possible outcome, he armed himself with an R4 rifle and made the decision for them.

Twelve years later, Flippie Venter is about to be released back into society. In Episode 20, True Crime South Africa discusses this man’s horrendous crimes against his unsuspecting family and remembers the 14-year-old Burundian victim whose life Flippie felt it his right to take. 

