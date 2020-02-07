South Africa

SAA business rescue practitioners and govt to meet over decision to cancel flights

07 February 2020 - 18:19 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The department of public enterprises says the decision by business rescue practitioners to stop certainSAA routes has caused market and customer uncertainty that may jeopardise the long-term future of the airline.

Public enterprises spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said the department was concerned about the rescue practitioners' decision.

“Government will be making representations to the business rescue practitioners in order to balance the necessity for trimming unprofitable routes with the need to ensure the future sustainability of both the airline and South Africa’s aviation industry,” Mkokeli said. “This will necessitate a review of the BRP’s recent announcement. Our submission will include a proposal that the route network changes announced by the BRP be reviewed to ensure the sustainability of the airline."

President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision on Friday while boarding a plane to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to take up the chair of the African Union.

WATCH | Ramaphosa against SAA route cuts - Pravin Gordhan to speak

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he did not agree with the decision to cancel several local and international SAA flights from the end of the ...
Politics
1 hour ago

SAA said on Thursday through the practitioners that it would no longer offer services from Johannesburg to Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth from February 29.

Though it will still offer flights to Cape Town, they will be fewer.

SAA will also no longer fly from Johannesburg to Abidjan (via Accra) in Ivory Coast, Entebbe in Uganda, China's Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda in Angola, Germany's Munich, Ndola in Zambia, and Sao Paulo in Brazil. This is also effective from February 29.

“While understanding the impact of the business rescue process on the restructuring of routes, staffing and costs, the government and business rescue practitioners are both committed to a viable SAA as an outcome of this process,” Mkokeli said.

“The South African government had already communicated to the business rescue practitioners that the rescue plan to be developed by the BRP should result in a restructured SAA, a national carrier which is sustainable and viable in the future."

READ MORE:

Unions vow to fight 'unlawful retrenchments' caused by SAA route closures

Two labour unions at SAA on Friday condemned the business rescue practitioner’s decision to cancel 11 routes and said this meant workers would be ...
News
8 hours ago

Government must ensure SAA and Eskom are not privatised: Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikala has appealed to the government to ensure that state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and SAA are not privatised
Politics
1 week ago

KZN premier wants urgent meeting with SAA over cancelled Durban routes

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday said he wanted an "urgent meeting" with SAA over its decision to cut flights to Durban.
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for ... South Africa
  2. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa
  3. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  4. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  5. Two 'suspected' cases of coronavirus in KZN have been 'dispelled': KZN health South Africa

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X