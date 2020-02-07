SAA business rescue practitioners and govt to meet over decision to cancel flights

The department of public enterprises says the decision by business rescue practitioners to stop certainSAA routes has caused market and customer uncertainty that may jeopardise the long-term future of the airline.

Public enterprises spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said the department was concerned about the rescue practitioners' decision.

“Government will be making representations to the business rescue practitioners in order to balance the necessity for trimming unprofitable routes with the need to ensure the future sustainability of both the airline and South Africa’s aviation industry,” Mkokeli said. “This will necessitate a review of the BRP’s recent announcement. Our submission will include a proposal that the route network changes announced by the BRP be reviewed to ensure the sustainability of the airline."

President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision on Friday while boarding a plane to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to take up the chair of the African Union.