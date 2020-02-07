Slam dunk for tennis wannabes with tips from Federer and Nadal
If you're a wannabe young tennis star, who better to learn from than two men with 39 Grand Slam titles between them?
That was the fortunate situation a group of Hout Bay youngsters found themselves in on Friday, when they spent half an hour with the current world No 2 and No 3.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal reading a story book to the kids from Hout Bay.#MatchInAfrica @Newzroom405 @SportOn405 pic.twitter.com/qzVqhS0hDw— Marc Lewis (@MarcLewisZA) February 7, 2020
The pupils from Hangberg Pre-Primary School were invited to a “learning through play” session with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, whom they greeted with a deafening chant of "Roger, Roger, Roger..."
Later on Friday, the stars were due to play their “Match in Africa” in front of a world-record crowd of 50,000 at Cape Town Stadium.
Please take note of the items not allowed into the stadium on match day.— @MatchInAfrica (@matchinafrica) February 6, 2020
For any doubt, any camera with a detachable lens and/or a SLR (Single Reflex Lens) type is considered “professional” in terms of this provision, and will not be allowed into the stadium.#MatchInAfrica pic.twitter.com/FHYax0zcnY
Security was at levels first seen for Soccer World Cup matches at Cape Town Stadium in 2010. A lengthy list of banned items and activities posted on the Match in Africa Twitter account included “braais and open fires”.
Spectators were warned: “These items may be confiscated by security and will not be returned.
“Due to the high-profile nature of this event, all persons entering the stadium will be subject to a pat-down search as well as a hand-held magnetometer search for any of the prohibited items.”
Traffic began to back up in Cape Town city centre from noon on Friday when roads around the stadium began to be closed and the “fan walk” opened.
The Match in Africa was being staged to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports education projects in Africa and Switzerland.
It runs school readiness programmes in SA and five other countries in Southern Africa, and has invested more than R780m by supporting 7,000 schools in the last 16 years.
After arriving in Cape Town on Wednesday, Federer began Friday with a trip to the Bo-Kaap in central Cape Town.
Nadal joined him for a photo shoot on the Grand Parade, where the stars mingled with surprised Capetonians and had pictures taken with family members.
Federer was joined by his mother Lynette, who was born in Johannesburg, and father Robert. Nadal was joined by his father, Sebastián.
Federer's wife, Mirka, with whom he has 10-year-old twin daughters and five-year-old twin boys, is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Saturday for a gathering of the extended family.
At 3pm on Friday, Federer and Nadal were due to spend 40 minutes practising on the court built in the centre of the Cape Town Stadium pitch.
The stadium gates were due to open at 4.30pm for the arrival of a crowd which is expected to set a new record for a tennis match.
The main event gets under way at 7.30pm with a half-hour doubles match featuring Federer and Microsoft founder Bill Gates against Nadal and comedian Trevor Noah.
After a break for entertainment by the Ndlovu Youth Choir and the Zip Zap Circus, the singles match between Federer and Nadal will start at 8.30pm.