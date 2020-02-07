South Africa

Slam dunk for tennis wannabes with tips from Federer and Nadal

07 February 2020 - 15:00 By Bobby Jordan
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with children from Hout Bay at a 'learning through play' session at Cape Town Athletics Stadium on February 7 2020.
Image: Bobby Jordan

If you're a wannabe young tennis star, who better to learn from than two men with 39 Grand Slam titles between them?

That was the fortunate situation a group of Hout Bay youngsters found themselves in on Friday, when they spent half an hour with the current world No 2 and No 3.

The pupils from Hangberg Pre-Primary School were invited to a “learning through play” session with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, whom they greeted with a deafening chant of "Roger, Roger, Roger..."

Later on Friday, the stars were due to play their “Match in Africa” in front of a world-record crowd of 50,000 at Cape Town Stadium.

Security was at levels first seen for Soccer World Cup matches at Cape Town Stadium in 2010. A lengthy list of banned items and activities posted on the Match in Africa Twitter account included “braais and open fires”.

Spectators were warned: “These items may be confiscated by security and will not be returned.

“Due to the high-profile nature of this event, all persons entering the stadium will be subject to a pat-down search as well as a hand-held magnetometer search for any of the prohibited items.”

Roger Federer took selfies with fans on the Grand Parade in Cape Town on February 7 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Traffic began to back up in Cape Town city centre from noon on Friday when roads around the stadium began to be closed and the “fan walk” opened.

The Match in Africa was being staged to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports education projects in Africa and Switzerland.

It runs school readiness programmes in SA and five other countries in Southern Africa, and has invested more than R780m by supporting 7,000 schools in the last 16 years.

After arriving in Cape Town on Wednesday, Federer began Friday with a trip to the Bo-Kaap in central Cape Town.

World No 2 Rafael Nadal with Cape Town fans on the Grand Parade on February 7 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Nadal joined him for a photo shoot on the Grand Parade, where the stars mingled with surprised Capetonians and had pictures taken with family members.

Sebastián Nadal, Roger Federer, Lynette Federer, Rafael Nadal and Robert Federer on the Grand Parade in Cape Town on February 7 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Federer was joined by his mother Lynette, who was born in Johannesburg, and father Robert. Nadal was joined by his father, Sebastián.

Federer's wife, Mirka, with whom he has 10-year-old twin daughters and five-year-old twin boys, is expected to arrive in Cape Town on Saturday for a gathering of the extended family.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal lark about on the Grand Parade in Cape Town on February 7 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

At 3pm on Friday, Federer and Nadal were due to spend 40 minutes practising on the court built in the centre of the Cape Town Stadium pitch.

The stadium gates were due to open at 4.30pm for the arrival of a crowd which is expected to set a new record for a tennis match.

The main event gets under way at 7.30pm with a half-hour doubles match featuring Federer and Microsoft founder Bill Gates against Nadal and comedian Trevor Noah.

After a break for entertainment by the Ndlovu Youth Choir and the Zip Zap Circus, the singles match between Federer and Nadal will start at 8.30pm. 

