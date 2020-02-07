The rise of the Zuma defence force – here's what they've said in support of him

The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal is the latest to publicly express its support for Jacob Zuma, after the former president was slapped with a warrant of arrest by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

Zuma was expected to appear before the court on charges including corruption, money laundering and fraud, which relate to his dealings with arms manufacturing company, Thales.

The proceedings did not proceed as anticipated, as his lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, presented a “sick note”, and told the court his client was unwell.

Judge Dhaya Pillay was not satisfied, saying there were discrepancies in the note, and the court issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma, but Pillay stayed the warrant until Zuma's corruption trial resumes on May 6.

Throughout the week, the support received by Zuma from members of the ANC has been growing.

From Mzwanele Masina to the ANC Youth League, this is what the Zuma defence force has had to say:

Mzwandile Masina

Staunch supporter of the former president, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, was the first to reiterate his backing of Zuma, by saying he would go to jail for the former president because “he is sick and there is no-one to blame”.