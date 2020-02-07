South Africa

Two dead, one hurt in horrific N2 crash near Ballito

07 February 2020 - 15:10 By Orrin Singh
Two people died on Friday during a high-impact collision between two vehicles on the N2 near Ballito.
Image: IPSS

A horrific crash on the N2 between Zinkwazi and KwaDakuza on the KwaZulu[-Natal north coast left two people dead and one injured on Friday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the entire southbound left lane had been affected after the high-impact collision between two vehicles.

“Unfortunately two occupants from one of the vehicles sustained fatal injuries, showed no signs of life and were declared dead shortly after the arrival of paramedics. The person in the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries and will be transported to hospital.”

