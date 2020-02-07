University of Western Cape delays studies as registration continues
The academic programme at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has been postponed to allow students who have not registered to complete the registration process.
UWC spokesperson Harriet Box said normal university activities continued even though classes had been suspended, as per the student representatives council (SRC) demands.
“The decision came after the student representative council made a number of demands, including a call for the immediate postponement of the start of the academic year to February 10 2020, clearance for registration and additional student accommodation.
“We have been in constant communication with the SRC whose members form part of the registration and clearance committee. Bed spaces on campus are limited and, unfortunately, the university cannot accommodate all students,” said Box.
Box said escalating student protests on Friday led to damage to property.
The police intervened to protect the campus community.
“Despite this, staff registered students today (on Friday) and we commend their resilience. We thank parents, guardians and students who despite the disruptions have continued to complete the registration process,” Box said.
She said the university continuously secures additional bed spaces in private accommodation.
“This information was shared with the students. It is regrettable that disruptions continued irrespective of all the efforts that had been made.
“Placements for on-campus accommodation, including assistance for placing students at private accommodation, will continue throughout the weekend. This includes the prioritisation of students who previously resided at the privately owned South Point residence,” Box said.