'Facebook Lothario' angry after being refused a prison cell

Alleged Casanova con man Rudi Brits stormed out of the Stellenbosch magistrate’s court on Friday after being told he would stay in holding cells and not be taken to Pollsmoor prison in Cape Town.

The 41-year-old, who allegedly spent a decade befriending wealthy women before stealing from them, alleged that Stellenbosch police station commander Col Deon Beneke had “influence” in the town and would know who his visitors were.

Giving evidence in Brits’ bail application, Beneke held up a map of SA taped to a large piece of cardboard and pointed to red dots across several provinces.

These, he said, were locations where Brits had racked up an extensive criminal record, including four arrests for illegal hunting.