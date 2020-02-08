South Africa

Five Gauteng pupils confirmed dead in the first week of February

08 February 2020 - 10:57 By Batandwa Malingo
A Grade 8 Thutokitso Secondary schoolboy was stabbed to death on Friday.
A Grade 8 Thutokitso Secondary schoolboy was stabbed to death on Friday.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

The Gauteng department of education has confirmed that the number of pupils who have died in the province since the beginning of February has risen to five.

This comes after a female grade 12 pupil from Fochville Secondary School allegedly stabbed a Thutokitso Secondary School grade 8 boy to death on Friday.

“This incident occurred in the township (Kokosi) not far from both schools. Sadly, bringing us to the fifth death in a week, unbelievable indeed. Police are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident,” said Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona on Saturday.

Three Joburg teachers from same school killed in a car accident

Gauteng's education department - still reeling from the tragic deaths of several pupils - learnt on Wednesday that three Riverlea High School ...
News
1 week ago

He said the department’s psychosocial team would be dispatched to both schools on Monday.

On Friday, TimesLIVE reported that four pupils had died, two were raped and several injured in various incidents across the province since February 1 2020.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi sent condolences to the bereaved families.

READ MORE

Lesufi saddened by brutal murder of 15-year-old schoolgirl

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday conveyed his condolences to the family of a 15-year-old school pupil who was stabbed, raped and burnt ...
News
1 week ago

'That monster lives amongst us': Lesufi calls on community to help find Laticia Jansen's killer

The grade 9 pupil at Graceland Education Centre in Germiston was stabbed, raped and burnt to death. Her body was found in the bush near Elsburg.
News
1 week ago

Matric pupil killed, police arrest 'school dropout' on bail for other crimes

A pupil from Northern Academy in Limpopo didn't get to celebrate his results with fellow matrics on Wednesday. He was murdered days before their ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for ... South Africa
  2. Two 'suspected' cases of coronavirus in KZN have been 'dispelled': KZN health South Africa
  3. 'Malema, I want my vote back,' says mom of slain DUT student a year after his ... South Africa
  4. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa
  5. Infant tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth World

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X