South Africa

Heavy rains set to continue to batter Joburg over the weekend

08 February 2020 - 13:08 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Flash flooding led to several road crashes in Johannesburg on Saturday
Flash flooding led to several road crashes in Johannesburg on Saturday
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Heavy rain will continue to fall in Johannesburg and surrounding areas over the next two days.

SA Weather forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu told TimesLIVE on Saturday that the heavy rainfall was predicted to subside by Monday afternoon, however Johannesburg would still experience wet weather over the next week.

She said the rainfall, which led to flash flooding in several parts of Johannesburg, was normal during this time of the year.

“It is a normal weather pattern with tropical rainfall,” Mahlangu said.

Road authorities reported flooded roads and several crashes as a result of the heavy rains.

The City of Johannesburg emergency medical services warned residents to exercise caution in low-lying areas and near rivers.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department warned motorists to use alternative routes due to flooding rivers.

The department's spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, could not be reached for comment.

MORE

Nine drown in KZN this week, search for three others continues

At least nine people have drowned and three remain missing in KwaZulu-Natal in the past five days.
News
1 day ago

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Alice

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Alice on Sunday afternoon.
News
5 days ago

Premier calls for KwaZulu-Natal to be declared a disaster zone

The KwaZulu-Natal government wants the province to be classified as a disaster area.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Family surprises helper for 60th birthday with trip to beach for ... South Africa
  2. Two 'suspected' cases of coronavirus in KZN have been 'dispelled': KZN health South Africa
  3. 'Malema, I want my vote back,' says mom of slain DUT student a year after his ... South Africa
  4. Couple's car hijacked by ‘blue light gang’ in Vaal, wife found dead South Africa
  5. Infant tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth World

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X