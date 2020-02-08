Heavy rains set to continue to batter Joburg over the weekend

Heavy rain will continue to fall in Johannesburg and surrounding areas over the next two days.

SA Weather forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu told TimesLIVE on Saturday that the heavy rainfall was predicted to subside by Monday afternoon, however Johannesburg would still experience wet weather over the next week.

She said the rainfall, which led to flash flooding in several parts of Johannesburg, was normal during this time of the year.

“It is a normal weather pattern with tropical rainfall,” Mahlangu said.