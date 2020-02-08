Heavy rains set to continue to batter Joburg over the weekend
Heavy rain will continue to fall in Johannesburg and surrounding areas over the next two days.
SA Weather forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu told TimesLIVE on Saturday that the heavy rainfall was predicted to subside by Monday afternoon, however Johannesburg would still experience wet weather over the next week.
She said the rainfall, which led to flash flooding in several parts of Johannesburg, was normal during this time of the year.
“It is a normal weather pattern with tropical rainfall,” Mahlangu said.
Morning satellite image (08 Feb 2020). A lot of rain over eastern and central SA this morning. Flooding possible in parts of the Free State, Gauteng, North West, northern KZN and western Mpumalanga. Stay safe and keep a safe following distance when driving. pic.twitter.com/tWb6GkQvHP— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020
Road authorities reported flooded roads and several crashes as a result of the heavy rains.
The City of Johannesburg emergency medical services warned residents to exercise caution in low-lying areas and near rivers.
#flooding Region E Officers monitoring rising water levels along the Jukskei river near Setswetla Informal settlement, Alexandra pic.twitter.com/gT8H0u2Txq— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) February 8, 2020
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department warned motorists to use alternative routes due to flooding rivers.
⚠️ALERT⚠️— Jo'burg Metro Police (@JoburgMPD) February 8, 2020
Buccleuch
Bridge Rd & Jukeskei in Buccluech is flooded. Motorists must avoid & warned not to try & cross. Please use alternative routes. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/2BQQBMhqoJ
The department's spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, could not be reached for comment.