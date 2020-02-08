'Thank you for inspiring all the girls of SA: Rousing homecoming for Miss Universe

“If I could give her a message, I’d say: thank you for inspiring all the girls of SA. I love you!” she said. As the 26-year-old pageant winner entered the arrival halls, both Sitasati and her mother’s eyes widened, followed by them joining in the hundreds of screams and songs filling the terminal hall.

Aphumelele Mdlalane and her friends had travelled all the way from Bloemfontein just to greet the woman who they had watched since she was originally crowned Miss South Africa. They had flown up to Johannesburg the previous morning, stayed with friends overnight and were stationed at OR Tambo by 7.30am, armed with SA flags and clad in green and gold.

“She is someone who empowers women, she takes control of her own space. Natural hair, natural make-up, she is so real,” said Mdlalane.

“We wanted to be part of the crowd welcoming her back, we wanted to be part of the one voice congratulating her on becoming Miss Universe,” she said.

Her friend Loyiso Rasmeni looked equally excited at the prospect of seeing Miss Universe in the flesh. “She’s living proof that whatever you set for yourself, if you believe and work hard, it will come to pass. If you’re comfortable in your own skin, authentic, people will love you for you,” he said.

A fellow pageant winner, Kamogelo Radebe, who won Miss Tourism SA, also stood at the front of the crowd to get closer to the woman who she said inspired her to be better. “She makes it seem like anything is possible, you can be anything you want to be. She’s so humble, so real,” said Radebe.

“I’m very emotional, so I’m probably going to cry when I see her,” she said before Tunzi’s arrival. And when Miss Universe arrived, she did.

As Tunzi entered the terminal, in a champagne dress and crown, she appeared overwhelmed with emotion, almost on the verge of crying before regaining her composure and sporting a huge smile at the hundreds screaming for her. Serenaded to a small stage by the Soweto Gospel Choir, she hugged current Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier, and they both began crying.

After words of welcome from the deputy minister of arts and culture and the mayor of Ekurhuleni, she finally was able to greet her excited fans.

“I didn’t know I’d cry this early,” she said.