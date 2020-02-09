200 families relocated after Gauteng heavy rains

Persistent and heavy rains in Pretoria and Johannesburg on Friday night and Saturday morning led to localised flooding in the two cities, and forced the Johannesburg Emergency Services to relocate some 200 families on the banks of Jukskei River to temporary shelters as their shacks were affected.

The flash floods also affected two health facilities, the Olievenhoutbosch clinic in Centurion and at the accident and emergency unit at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.

The Tshwane Emergency Services Department said it received about 15 calls of houses that were "flooded" in the Loftus Gardens and Atteridgeville in the early hours of Saturday, only to find out that water had seeped into their houses.

The Tshwane firefighters and towing services assisted motorists to safety from 12 vehicles that were stuck in a pool of water at a bridge in WF Nkomo Drive in Pretoria West on Saturday morning.