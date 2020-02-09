Cop killed, colleague wounded in Free State attack

A policeman was shot dead and his colleague wounded in Orkney in the Free State on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said two sergeants, a man and a woman, from Vierfontein, Free State, reported for duty on Saturday night and were posted to perform crime prevention duties and attend to complaints when they came under attack.

Peters said that at 9.05pm, the female officer phoned the commander at the community service centre and reported that they were under attack and had been shot by at least three men.

The two sergeants had followed a suspicious vehicle from Vierfontein until Road House in Orkney when the attack happened.

“The members alighted from the police vehicle to confront the suspects, who also got out of their vehicle. They began arguing with the police officials before they opened fire on them and subsequently disarmed both of their official pistols, two magazines and ammunition,” Peters said.

She said the male sergeant died at the scene after sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest, while the female sergeant was wounded in the leg and admitted to hospital. She is in a stable condition.

Peters said murder, attempted murder and robbery of state-owned firearms and ammunition cases had been opened.

She said police minister Gen Bheki Cele extended condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased member, and wished the wounded member a speedy recovery.

“Police must leave no stone unturned in ensuring that these criminals, who clearly have no regard for the laws of this country, are found and get to face the full might of the law,” Cele said.

Peters said national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has ordered the mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan of all the necessary disciplines including police crime intelligence, the Hawks, forensic experts and police detectives to find those responsible and bring them to book.

“This team must not rest until these ruthless criminals are all brought to book,” Sitole said.