South Africa

Seventh suspect arrested over Eastern Cape cop murder

09 February 2020 - 09:15 By matthew savides
A seventh suspect has been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of an Eastern Cape policeman.
A seventh suspect has been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of an Eastern Cape policeman.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

On December 3 last year, policeman Const Lonwabo Soga was brutally gunned down while attending to a call-out in Coffee Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Now, on Monday, almost exactly two months later, a seventh suspect will appear in court over the slaying.

In a statement on Sunday morning, SAPS said that a 30-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Friday at Mqanduli, “His arrest brings to seven the number of suspects that have been apprehended thus far,” said national spokesman Vishnu Naidoo.

26-year-old Soga was on duty with Const Siyabonga Nani, 41, when they were called out to an incident in Coffee Coffee — and then they came under attack from six men who were allegedly seeking police assistance.

Naidoo detailed what happened: “Four suspects approached their vehicle and Const Soga was shot dead whilst seating inside the patrol van.

“Const Nani was ordered to remove his body and put it in the back of the police van before the group went on a crime spree using the state vehicle.”

He added that the men drove to a nearby shop, where a security guard was forced to open the gate seeing it was a police vehicle.

“They went into the owner’s house and demanded money, liquor and tobacco.

“The suspects then fled the crime scene with the shop owner’s Nissan Navara, which they allegedly abandoned on the way to Mqanduli.  The state vehicle was left at the crime scene with ConstNani and Soga locked inside the back,” said Naidoo.

Three days after the incident, Afika Bavu, Afikile Nabo, Xhantilomzi Ntshinga and Lubabalo Hlomendlini (37) were arrested were arrested, with officers recovering six unlicensed firearms and Soga's service pistol. 

Then, on December 11, Anela Pencil was arrested, bringing the arrest tally to five.

On January 15, a sixth man, Bonginkosi Ndevu was taken into custody.

MORE:

Newspaper mugshot leads police to doorstep of man wanted for murder

A man wanted for a murder and attempted murder case in the Eastern Cape was arrested after a police officer recognised his mugshot while reading a ...
News
1 day ago

Police say no to R20,000 bribe, arrest KZN man for stolen vehicle

A 48-year-old man failed to dodge arrest despite having allegedly tried to offer police a R20,000 bribe after being caught with a stolen vehicle near ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘Police forced me to confess’: Schoolgirl accused of snatching baby tells court

"Four detectives were interrogating me throughout the day I was arrested. The detectives said if I admit I took the baby they would make sure I would ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Maggots in mouth: family claims R11m from KZN health department South Africa
  2. Gauteng businessman arrested for alleged R186m investment scam South Africa
  3. Two 'suspected' cases of coronavirus in KZN have been 'dispelled': KZN health South Africa
  4. 'Malema, I want my vote back,' says mom of slain DUT student a year after his ... South Africa
  5. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X