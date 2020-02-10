Competition Commission hauls Prasa over the coals for 'abuse of dominance'

The Competition Commission has referred the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and its subsidiary Autopax to the Competition Tribunal for allegedly abusing its dominance in Johannesburg.

The agency will be referred for prosecution.

This follows an investigation into complaints by various long-distance bus operators, which found that Prasa was charging excessive prices to the operators for the use of Park Station, in central Johannesburg.

“The commission also found that Prasa favours Autopax in space allocation and has restricted or denied access to Park Station bus operators who are competitors to Autopax,” the commission said in a statement.

“Prasa’s intermodal terminal facilities are indispensable to both long-distance bus operators and to passengers as they enable passengers to conveniently, safely and seamlessly connect to different modes of transport at a single location. There is no alternative intermodal terminal facility in Johannesburg.