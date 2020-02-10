East London toddler missing after carer left her and siblings alone at home

A toddler went missing on Sunday after being left in the care of a relative who was also supposed to look after her and two other young children, East London police said on Monday.

Avela Mavavana, aged one year and 10 months, went missing from her home at Ntshamanzi Admin Area in Moyeni.

“The grandmother, who the children live with, left the children in the care of a relative at 9am. At noon, when she returned, only two of the children were at home playing and the relative was not there,” Capt Mali Govender said.

Govender said it was not clear why the relative left the children alone at home. The other two toddlers are unharmed.

“Any person with information about the missing child should please contact Warrant Officer Makina on 082 416 8512 or the crime stop number on 08600 10111.”