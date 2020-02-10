South Africa

Eskom's urgent court bid to hike electricity prices is dismissed

10 February 2020 - 13:10 By JEFF WICKS and CHRIS YELLAND
Without soaring tariff increases, Eskom runs the risk of defaulting on its R441bn debt.
Without soaring tariff increases, Eskom runs the risk of defaulting on its R441bn debt.
Image: Pixabay

An urgent court bid by ailing power utility Eskom, which would have seen electricity prices raised by 16.6% and then another 16.7% over the next two years, was dismissed by the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Eskom rushed to court to have a 2019 decision by the National Energy Regulator (Nersa), which approved increases of 8.10% and 5.22% for these years, set aside.

Judge Jody Kollapen found the matter was not urgent and that the bid to have electricity prices raised would be heard on the normal court roll.

The state power producer is caught in a debt spiral and without soaring tariff increases runs the risk of defaulting on its R441bn debt.

In papers before court, Eskom held that without these tariff increases it could default on payments to lenders, triggering the immediate payment of its national debt burden of R318bn, which is guaranteed by the government.

This, Eskom CFO Calib Cassim said in an affidavit, would cause “catastrophic harm to Eskom and the national economy”.

Kollapen said Eskom had not satisfied the court that it would suffer “immediate and irreparable harm” and thus its review would be set down on the normal court roll.

“Undue hardships faced by customers and the impact of such a price increase also need to be taken into account,” he said. 

In handing down his ruling, Kollapen added that he would support an expedited review. 

MORE

Eskom CEO not fazed by private power plant plans

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter first proposed unbundling the power utility into three separate entities and opening the market up to independent power ...
News
1 day ago

We all know it’ll be painful fixing SAA, Eskom ... except Cyril and Gordhan

There is nothing that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team can do to fix this broken country without inflicting and enduring the pain that is ...
Ideas
7 hours ago

City Power scrambles to fix faults in Joburg as load-shedding dips to stage 1

Eskom will downgrade load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 1 on Monday morning
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  3. Maggots in mouth: family claims R11m from KZN health department South Africa
  4. Major drug haul at OR Tambo as hundreds of fans gather to welcome home Miss ... South Africa
  5. Derek Hanekom: Watch your lies, Edward Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
X