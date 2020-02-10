South Africa

Five killed, two injured in Newcastle horror crash

10 February 2020 - 10:02 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The accident happened at about 9pm.
Image: EMS

Five people were killed and two were injured when two light motor vehicles collided on the P483 between Newcastle and Madadeni in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night. 

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the crash occurred shortly after 9pm.

“Paramedics treated two patients at the scene, before transporting them to hospital,” he said.

Mckenzie said the deceased were occupants in one vehicle. 

“At this stage the exact circumstances of the crash are not known and being investigated by police.”

