Five killed, two injured in Newcastle horror crash
10 February 2020 - 10:02
Five people were killed and two were injured when two light motor vehicles collided on the P483 between Newcastle and Madadeni in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the crash occurred shortly after 9pm.
“Paramedics treated two patients at the scene, before transporting them to hospital,” he said.
Tragic crash on the p483 last night. There was a crash involving 2 cars, which has resulted in 5 people sustaining fatal injuries. 2 people survived and were transported to hospital— KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) February 10, 2020
Mckenzie said the deceased were occupants in one vehicle.
“At this stage the exact circumstances of the crash are not known and being investigated by police.”