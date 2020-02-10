Four KwaZulu-Natal teens arrested for attempted car hijacking

Four teenagers aged between 14 and 17 were arrested for attempting to hijack a man in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the group held a man at gunpoint in a parking lot in Wick Street shortly after 7pm.

“On Friday at 7.10pm a man was seated in his vehicle at a parking lot on Wick Street in Verulam when he noticed five unknown individuals approaching his vehicle.”

“He became suspicious and decided to leave the parking lot, but the suspects blocked his path of travel. They demanded his vehicle at gunpoint and attempted to force open the doors.”

The man managed to drive out of the parking lot at high speed and the teenagers fled the scene on foot.

“The driver spotted a police vehicle patrolling and told them what had occurred. Police immediately responded and the victim was able to positively identify four suspects,” Naicker said.

The four teenagers were arrested and are expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate's court on Monday.

They were charged with attempted car hijacking.