South Africa

Helen Zille slams load-shedding: the least Eskom can do is apply accurate schedules

10 February 2020 - 11:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Helen Zille has weighed in about load-shedding, taking to social media to complain that Eskom's schedule is not accurate.
Helen Zille has weighed in about load-shedding, taking to social media to complain that Eskom's schedule is not accurate.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Eskom's alleged failure to stick to its load-shedding schedule has the DA's federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, up in arms.

At the weekend the power utility continued with stage 2 rotational load-shedding due to unplanned outages and breakdowns that took 11,126 MW off the grid.

Eskom said there was an increased possibility of load-shedding over the next 18 months, with critical maintenance required to restore ageing plants.

Criticising Eskom, Zille said the power utility should apply the “philosophy of accurate schedules”.

Zille tweeted: “If we have to put up with the 'philosophy of load-shedding' could Eskom please apply the 'philosophy of accurate schedules'.

“The lights were supposed to come on seven minutes ago.”

As of Monday, load-shedding resumed at stage 1.

According to Eskom, the power cuts are due to a shortage of capacity and the need to replenish emergency supplies.

Eskom reminded South Africans that any additional shifts in the system may require a change in the load-shedding stage.

“We therefore request customers to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand during this period.”

Eskom CEO not fazed by private power plant plans

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter first proposed unbundling the power utility into three separate entities and opening the market up to independent power ...
News
1 day ago

City Power scrambles to fix faults in Joburg as load-shedding dips to stage 1

Eskom will downgrade load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 1 on Monday morning
News
6 hours ago

Fikile Mbalula defends President Cyril Ramaphosa, while EFF continues plans to disrupt Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address on Thursday
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  3. Maggots in mouth: family claims R11m from KZN health department South Africa
  4. Major drug haul at OR Tambo as hundreds of fans gather to welcome home Miss ... South Africa
  5. Derek Hanekom: Watch your lies, Edward Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
X