Helen Zille slams load-shedding: the least Eskom can do is apply accurate schedules

Eskom's alleged failure to stick to its load-shedding schedule has the DA's federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, up in arms.

At the weekend the power utility continued with stage 2 rotational load-shedding due to unplanned outages and breakdowns that took 11,126 MW off the grid.

Eskom said there was an increased possibility of load-shedding over the next 18 months, with critical maintenance required to restore ageing plants.

Criticising Eskom, Zille said the power utility should apply the “philosophy of accurate schedules”.

Zille tweeted: “If we have to put up with the 'philosophy of load-shedding' could Eskom please apply the 'philosophy of accurate schedules'.

“The lights were supposed to come on seven minutes ago.”