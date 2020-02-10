South Africa

Herman Mashaba hopes 'justice prevails' for families of Lily mine victims

10 February 2020 - 11:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Herman Mashaba has arranged legal representation for the families of three miners ahead of their meeting with the parliamentary portfolio committee and the department of energy and mineral resources.
Herman Mashaba has expressed disappointment at the government for dragging its feet in concluding the matter of three Vantage Goldfields' Lily Mine employees who were trapped when the central pillar of the mine collapsed in 2016.

Mashaba shared his views shortly after learning that the family representatives had been invited to meet the parliamentary portfolio committee and the department of energy and mineral resources in Cape Town on Tuesday.

According to Mashaba, their travel arrangements were covered by the mine’s prospective buyers, and not the state. 

“Through the generosity of prospective buyers of the mine, their travel arrangements have been funded and they will now be able to make the trip,” said Mashaba in a statement.

'The People’s Dialogue founder questioned why it has taken government this long to act against the mine. The inquiry was concluded in 2018.

He also expressed concern regarding the possibility of the government using the pain of the families and former mine employees to score cheap political points.

Attempts to contact the department of energy and mineral resources for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

TimesLIVE reported last month that Mashaba extended his support to the families, and promised them “the best legal assistance” to ensure the retrieval of the remains of Yvonne Mnisi, Solomon Nyirenda and Pretty Nkambule.

Keeping his promise, Mashaba announced on Sunday that he had arranged legal representation ahead of the portfolio committee’s meeting.

“I hope and pray justice prevails,” he said.

