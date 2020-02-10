'If judges are not respected we're going to descend into chaos': Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

“Mr President, if judges are not respected in SA, we're going to descend into chaos.”

That was the warning from Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town on Monday, when he urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday to “send a clear signal that attacks on judges have to stop”.

The call follows criticism of high court judge Dhaya Pillay for issuing a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma, after the court queried a sick note handed in by his legal representatives last week.

Edward Zuma, the eldest son of Zuma, lambasted the Pietermaritzburg High Court, labelled the judgment handed down by Pillay as “nonsensical” and accused the judge of being “biased” and “good friends” with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal also criticised the issuing of the warrant.