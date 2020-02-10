Pupil among 3 killed in Gauteng deluge, and there's more rain to come

Gauteng disaster management spokesperson Elias Sithole said response teams were activated on Friday in anticipation of the rain.

He said Johannesburg and Tshwane were the worst affected.

Large parts of Gauteng were underwater on Saturday as several houses and roads were flooded.

Emergency services pulled more than 10 vehicles from the floods in Pretoria West and a wendy house caught fire after a palm tree, reportedly struck by lightning, fell onto it.

Sithole said two fatalities were reported in Johannesburg. An eight-year-old pupil from Princess informal settlement and a man in his 30s from Douglasdale drowned on Saturday.

A woman drowned at Kagiso on the West Rand while trying to cross a low bridge near a water plant. Her body was not recovered.

“Yesterday [Sunday] I instructed City of Johannesburg to assist the rescue teams with the search,” Sithole said.