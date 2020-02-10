South Africa

Sick sailor evacuated from ship off Durban coast

10 February 2020 - 11:00 By Suthentira Govender
NSRI crew helped evacuate a sailor from bulk carrier off the coast of Durban on Saturday.
Image: NSRI

A sick sailor was evacuated from a bulk carrier as the vessel approached the Durban port on Saturday.

“NSRI Durban and Netcare 911 ambulance services were tasked to prepare for the patient evacuation of an ill crewman suffering a medical complaint,” said Jonathan Kellerman, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Durban station commander.

“We rendezvoused with the ship eight nautical miles off shore of Durban and the patient was transferred on to our sea rescue craft.”

The crewman was transported to hospital by ambulance and is understood to be in a stable condition.

