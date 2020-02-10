Two more Gauteng pupils die, taking total to 10 so far this year

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reiterated a call for spiritual leaders to intervene as more pupils have been reported dead.

Within a week, seven pupils have died in tragic circumstances taking the total deaths to 10 this year.

The department said a 17-year-old female matric pupil from Oosrand Secondary School was allegedly assaulted by passengers in a taxi on Saturday. She subsequently jumped from the moving vehicle in Germiston, and died on the scene.

“The school community was informed of this unfortunate incident. The principal, together with the school management team, visited the bereaved family at Ramaphosa informal settlement to convey sincere condolences and offer necessary support,” said Steve Mabona, education department spokesperson.