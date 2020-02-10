South Africa

Two more Gauteng pupils die, taking total to 10 so far this year

10 February 2020 - 15:42 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has called for divine intervention after the deaths of two more pupils in the province.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has reiterated a call for spiritual leaders to intervene as more pupils have been reported dead.

Within a week, seven pupils have died in tragic circumstances taking the total deaths to 10 this year.

The department said a 17-year-old female matric pupil from Oosrand Secondary School was allegedly assaulted by passengers in a taxi on Saturday. She subsequently jumped from the moving vehicle in Germiston, and died on the scene.

“The school community was informed of this unfortunate incident. The principal, together with the school management team, visited the bereaved family at Ramaphosa informal settlement  to convey sincere condolences and offer necessary support,” said Steve Mabona, education department spokesperson.

In the past few years, South Africa has seen and heard of an escalating amount of school violence incidents from all over SA. We spoke to various people at the forefront of the issue during this investigation to get a better picture and to find out, are South African schools getting more violent?

