Woman student arrested for fatal stabbing at University of Fort Hare

A 24-year-old student at the University of Fort Hare (UFC) has been arrested in connection with the death of her “close friend” at the university.

Yonela Boli, 24, an MSc geology student, died at Victoria Hospital in Alice after allegedly being stabbed at the university early on Saturday morning, reports DispatchLIVE.

A senior university official called the student’s death an unwelcome case of gender-based violence, while an SRC leader called on the university to urgently implement mental health support systems for students.

Department of health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said Boli arrived at the hospital about 4am on Saturday with a stab wound in his back.

“On arrival, he had bled to a state of shock from a 3cm wound in his back, which was still bleeding,” Kupelo said.

“He went into cardiac arrest on the way to an X-ray examination at 5am. Resuscitation attempts failed and he was pronounced dead,” he said.