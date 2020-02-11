LISTEN | 321 students will be admitted at Wits after 12-hour SRC sit-in

Student leaders recently staged a sit-in on the 11th floor of the admin building in a bid to help affected students.

The Wits SRC Twitter account (@Wits_SRC) released an official statement listing their demands on Monday. They wanted an increase in the hardship fund, accommodation to be provided to homeless students and better communication about the hardship fund.

The hardship fund, according to the Wits website, seeks to aid students with debt of more than R10,000 by allowing them to register and receive accommodation.

During the sit-in the 11th floor was filled to capacity. Security downstairs would not let anyone else up to the floor. After around 12 hours, the SRC and management reached an agreement.

Wits SRC secretary-general Katie Morgets said that after a long meeting, the SRC demands had been met.

“We sat there for 12 hours, and we told ourselves not to retreat or surrender. We had all our demands met.”