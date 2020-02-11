South Africa

ALIBI PODCAST | Priscilla Mchunu cried for help before her murder

Alibi Season 2: Laduma High | Episode 4

11 February 2020 - 13:50 By Paul McNally
An entire class watched Priscilla Mchunu being assassinated and still, more than two years later, no arrests have been made.
Image: Scott Peter Smith

Volume’s award-winning investigative journalist, Paul McNally, wades into the conspiracy-laden world of professional jealousy and hired hitmen in an attempt to find out what happened at Laduma High in Edenvale, KwaZulu-Natal, and who was behind the assassination of Priscilla Mchunu.

In this episode, McNally takes aim at the gaps that are plaguing the case and uncovers threats towards the school governing body, a brave man at the centre of the story and an obvious cry for help from Priscilla before she was killed.

LISTEN TO EPISODE 4 — A cry for help:

Mchunu was a 54-year-old acting principal when she was assassinated. She was killed by an astonishing 19 bullets while teaching her high school history class. An entire class of pupils watched her murder and still, more than two years later, no arrests have been made.

As acting principal, the hit was more than likely ordered by another teacher at the school who wanted the position. What’s incredible is how assassinations have become a growth industry in KwaZulu-Natal. They have become a mechanism to solve problems — be they financial, political, work-based or romantic. However, when you are ordering hits on high school teachers, anyone and everyone with a little power is in danger.

This is the second series of the podcast, Alibi. The first was released almost three years ago and delved into a possible wrongful conviction.

“Alibi 2: Laduma High” is produced by Volume and distributed by Arena Holdings.

