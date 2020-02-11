ALIBI PODCAST | Priscilla Mchunu cried for help before her murder

Volume’s award-winning investigative journalist, Paul McNally, wades into the conspiracy-laden world of professional jealousy and hired hitmen in an attempt to find out what happened at Laduma High in Edenvale, KwaZulu-Natal, and who was behind the assassination of Priscilla Mchunu.

In this episode, McNally takes aim at the gaps that are plaguing the case and uncovers threats towards the school governing body, a brave man at the centre of the story and an obvious cry for help from Priscilla before she was killed.

LISTEN TO EPISODE 4 — A cry for help: