Buses back on roads after police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Soweto

Police had to resort to firing rubber bullets to prevent protesting crowds from barricading several roads with burning tyres in Soweto on Tuesday.

Several areas, including Moroka, Nancefield Road and Klipspruit Valley Road, were affected.

Rea Vaya buses were suspended, leaving scores of commuters stranded.

Motorists were advised to use Chris Hani Road, Khumalo Street or drive through Meadowlands.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makubele said the protests were under way at midday but police were monitoring the situation.

“The protest is still going on, but police are using rubber bullets to disperse the crowds,” he said.

Makubele said no arrests had been made and no property was damaged.

Rea Vaya said on Twitter that buses were later back in operation, and apologised for the inconvenience.