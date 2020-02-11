South Africa

Cops find 27 sheep and four men crammed into a Quantum taxi

11 February 2020 - 08:43 By TimesLIVE
The four were arrested after police found the animals in the taxi.
Image: SAPS

A Quantum taxi loaded with 27 passengers — all of them sheep — has been confiscated by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Four men, aged between 30 and 33, who were inside the taxi, allegedly struggled to explain the situation when they were intercepted by police in the Eastern Cape. They will appear in the Somerset East magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said members of the stock theft unit from King William's Town and Somerset East were conducting waylay duties on major routes when they spotted the taxi.

Police found sheep crammed inside the taxi.
Image: Saps

Police found 17 more sheep in a makeshift kraal.

A local farmer identified the stolen animals as his.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said authorities would monitor major routes and “make it uncomfortable for stock thieves”.

