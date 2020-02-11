Five Free State officials fired for illegally selling municipal land

The Mangaung municipality has dismissed five municipal officials over allegations that they sold municipal land illegally.

The officials were accused of selling municipal sites to community members.

Mangaung spokesperson Qondile Khedama confirmed that five officials were dismissed.

Khedama encouraged victims and community members to report anyone who was selling municipal land or flats to the police or municipality.

The action by the municipality comes as it intensifies its Operation Patala - which translates to "pay up" - to get communities to pay their municipal debt.