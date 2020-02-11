Grateful activists give minister Sisulu 'space' to fix polluted Vaal River

The organisation formed to protect the Vaal river system and its environs has suspended legal action against the government to give human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu a chance to clean the polluted system.

Save the Vaal Environment (SAVE) and the Golden Triangle Chamber of Commerce last week hosted a visit by Sisulu and another by parliament's portfolio committee for human settlements, water and sanitation. They sailed on the Vaal River to assess the damage caused by failing sewage infrastructure at the Emfuleni local municipality.

Rosemary Anderson, a member of SAVE and the chamber, said the municipality had, for more than 10 years, allowed sewage to enter the Vaal river system.

This prompted SAVE to take the municipality to court previously to force it to clean up the system.

“Eight judgments were taken against the Emfuleni municipality in the past 10 years,” she said.