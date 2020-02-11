Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi has a solution to the water crisis
The DA's Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi says drought can be a thing of the past if rain water is channelled correctly, instead of simply washing down rivers.
Baloyi shared this view on Monday as heavy rains and floods persisted in Gauteng.
“We need to get smarter with our water resources. There are ample opportunities to get water security,” he tweeted.
Elias Sithole, of Gauteng disaster management, told TimesLIVE a response team was prepared on Friday last week after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning about the heavy rains.
Three people drowned in the floods, including an eight-year-old child from Princess informal settlement and a woman from Kagiso in the West Rand.