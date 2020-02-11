Outa wades in on the sewage polluting Cape Town lagoon

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has asked for a meeting with Cape Town's managers over sewage pollution in the Diep River and the Milnerton lagoon.

Outa’s legal project manager, Andrea Korff, said samples taken by independent consultants on January 23 and February 3 contained E.coli levels “far above” the legal limit.

She said Potsdam waste water treatment works and a sewage lift station were responsible for the pollution.

“These results identify the city as one of the main culprits of sewage contamination in the Milnerton lagoon catchment,” Korff said.

In December, Milnerton Canoe Club said it could not offer a beginner or development programme due to the risk of children falling into the lagoon, which is part of the City of Cape Town-run Table Bay Nature Reserve.

Chair Richard Allen told GroundUp bacteriological pollution levels were up to 300 times the national guidelines for intermediate contact, which applies to activities such as canoeing, sailing or fishing.