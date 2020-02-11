South Africa

Outgoing Sunday Times editor: 'It's been a huge honour'

11 February 2020 - 13:14 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko is leaving the publication at the end of February.
Image: Masi Losi

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko is leaving the publication at the end of February. 

Arena Holdings MD Andy Gill announced his departure to staff on Tuesday. He said Siqoko was taking up a managerial position to help grow the group's business in the Eastern Cape. Arena owns the Daily Dispatch in East London and The Herald in Port Elizabeth.

Siqoko was appointed editor of the biggest newspaper in the country in November 2015. 

“It’s been a huge honour to lead and edit the Sunday Times during a very difficult period. I want to thank the whole Sunday Times team of hard-working journalists, editors, admin support, marketing, sales, circulation and everyone else involved in putting together this great publication each week. It has been a wonderful four years and it was made all possible because I was surrounded by an excellent executive editorial team,” he said.

Current Sowetan editor S’thembiso Msomi will take over from him on March 1. Nwabisa Makunga, editor of The Herald, is the new Sowetan editor.

Siqoko will start his new job next month. “I am looking forward to going back to where it all started for me and working with the entire Eastern Cape Arena team, at the Daily Dispatch and The Herald, to grow the business,” he added.

