Parents shut down five North West schools

Elizabeth Rehlamfu, SGB chairperson at Machakela-Mamodibo, said they were fighting against overcrowding at the school, which has dilapidated prefab classrooms and still has a bucket toilet. Some learners are forced to sit on top of bricks as there are not many chairs in the classrooms to accommodate everyone.

She said they will continue with the shutdown until they receive “concrete information from government officials” about building a new school.

Grade 10 learner Francinah Mahlangu, 16, said: “You have to make sure that you arrive early at school, otherwise you’ll be forced to fetch a brick outside and sit on it. One desk is shared by six learners. We use our laps as a desk. When it gets hot, we go outside because we can’t bear the heat.”

Last week GroundUp reported that during a community meeting, SGB members and parents had given the North West education department until Thursday February 6 to address them - but no one had pitched by Friday February 7.

Instead, the ward councillor called a private meeting at the community hall last Thursday, which officials from various government departments attended.

“They don’t take us seriously. It means they respect the councillor more," said Rehlamfu.

Ward 11 ANC councillor Michael Chauke said: “As a councillor, there’s no way I could’ve asked stakeholders of government to meet at the school. If the SGB want them, they should call them to the school. I can’t do that.”