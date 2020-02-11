South Africa

Six 'conned leading bank out of R6m and went on car-buying spree'

11 February 2020 - 10:33 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Glen Ceaser Crouch, Veronica Crouch, Jolene Crouch, Chelleroy Floyd Buys, Mosa Harrinton Tseleli and Simon Cornelius Botha appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.
Glen Ceaser Crouch, Veronica Crouch, Jolene Crouch, Chelleroy Floyd Buys, Mosa Harrinton Tseleli and Simon Cornelius Botha appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

Six people linked to a criminal network that allegedly created fraudulent payslips, defrauding a leading bank of more than R6m, have been arrested in Bloemfontein.

Glen Ceaser Crouch, Veronica Crouch, Jolene Crouch, Chelleroy Floyd Buys, Mosa Harrinton Tseleli and Simon Cornelius Botha appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Monday.

They face 121 counts, including fraud, forgery, uttering, money-laundering and gang-related activities.

“The arrests emanate from an investigation that began in 2017 by the Free State serious corruption investigations, where the suspects are alleged to have created payslips and proof of employment, and further applied for financing of luxury vehicles, as well as credit facilities,” said Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi.

NPA arrests 'fugitive' involved in contract scam

A fugitive from justice has been rearrested and will appear in the Palmridge Magistrate's Court, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

“Once the loans were approved, the suspects allegedly disappeared. They amassed more than R6.6m in their illegal dealings with one of the leading banks in the country.”

He said the transactions were authorised by a bank employee who had since been dismissed.

Six cars, a BMW 220i, BMW 320d, BMW X-drive, two VW Golf GTIs and a Mercedes-Benz coupe, were purchased for more than R5m. Additional money was acquired through loans, Mulaudzi said.

The suspects were granted R2,000 bail each, with strict conditions, and the matter was postponed to March 2.

Mulaudzi said warrants of arrest had been issued for three more suspects.

He said a lifestyle audit of the accused would be conducted with the help of the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

“We will also be working our hardest to ensure there is sufficient traction to recoup what was stolen from the bank,” said Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.

MORE

Gauteng businessman arrested for alleged R186m investment scam

A 43-year-old Gauteng businessman is facing charges of fraud, theft, forgery, and uttering involving an alleged tender scam worth R186m
News
4 days ago

Police say no to R20,000 bribe, arrest KZN man for stolen vehicle

A 48-year-old man failed to dodge arrest despite having allegedly tried to offer police a R20,000 bribe after being caught with a stolen vehicle near ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Public protector digs deep into Aaron Motsoaledi's past News
  2. 'I can’t wait to drive past my ex in my new car': R114m Powerball winner South Africa
  3. Sell 'elitist' SAA - Gwede Mantashe News
  4. UFH student dies after stabbing on campus South Africa
  5. Major drug haul at OR Tambo as hundreds of fans gather to welcome home Miss ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
X